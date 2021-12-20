XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.