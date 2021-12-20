XML Financial LLC Has $556,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

