Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 34.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,414,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

