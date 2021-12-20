Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $264.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

