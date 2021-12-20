Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.75 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

