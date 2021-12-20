Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

ETG opened at $21.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

