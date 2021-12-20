Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 24.6% over the last three years.

VMM stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $40,759.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,002 shares of company stock worth $637,292.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

