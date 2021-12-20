CACHE Gold (CGT) One Day Volume Hits $144,708.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $144,708.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $57.67 or 0.00125637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006753 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 90,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.