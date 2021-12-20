Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,302.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $7,832.05 or 0.17062944 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $6,302.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.40 or 0.08217897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.98 or 0.99868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “Î¤BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.