DePay Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001950 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $52,662.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.40 or 0.08217897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.98 or 0.99868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

