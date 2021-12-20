Fuse Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $228,275.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $228,275.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.40 or 0.08217897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.98 or 0.99868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.