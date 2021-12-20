Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.