Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,485 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

