Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.85.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $445.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $451.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

