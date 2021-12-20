Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

