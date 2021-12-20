Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
