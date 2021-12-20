Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

