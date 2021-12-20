Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in November

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $27.11 on Monday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.