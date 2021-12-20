Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in November

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $27.11 on Monday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.