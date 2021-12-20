Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $77,268.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SUMO opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.