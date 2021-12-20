Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,296 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of TWTR opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

