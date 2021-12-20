Signaturefd LLC Sells 143 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $236.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average of $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

