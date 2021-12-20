Sigma Planning Corp Sells 185 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Shares of AWK opened at $183.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

