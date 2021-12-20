XML Financial LLC Invests $907,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.28 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

