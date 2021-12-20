Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 71,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.15.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

