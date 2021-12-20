Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $51.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

