Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter worth $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $51.59.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

