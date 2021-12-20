Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

