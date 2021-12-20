Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

