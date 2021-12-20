TERA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,718.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $1.95 million and $103,718.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

