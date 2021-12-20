TERA Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $103,718.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.35 or 0.08205398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.81 or 0.99943104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00074772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

