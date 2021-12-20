Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,503,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 29,242,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235,036.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.85 on Monday. Snam has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

