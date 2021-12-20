Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. Invacare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invacare by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invacare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Invacare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Invacare by 32.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVC opened at $2.42 on Monday. Invacare has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

