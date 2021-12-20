Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPTX opened at $21.09 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $880.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

