Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.