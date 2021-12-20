iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.