SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.80 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

