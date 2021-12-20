DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,526,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $155.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

