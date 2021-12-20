Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,357 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Shares of ETN opened at $165.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.95 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

