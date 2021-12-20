Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $33.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

