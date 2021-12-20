Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -360.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.