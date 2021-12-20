Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

