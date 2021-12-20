FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 28.2% in November

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

