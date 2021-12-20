Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HFBL opened at $20.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.57. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 253,399 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

