Finminity Achieves Market Cap of $294,700.31 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Finminity has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Finminity has a market capitalization of $294,700.31 and $2,211.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.17 or 0.08214212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.52 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00074932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,331,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,684 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Finminity Coin Trading

