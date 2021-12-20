BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $347.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006804 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

Buying and Selling BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BAGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.