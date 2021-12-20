Head-To-Head Review: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) vs. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BHP Group and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 10 3 0 2.14 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe -16.05% -35.38% -8.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Ferroglobe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.41 $11.30 billion N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.95 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -4.10

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BHP Group beats Ferroglobe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

