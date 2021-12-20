Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

OFIX opened at $30.03 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $592.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

