Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.55 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after buying an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

