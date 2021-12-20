Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUBY opened at $12.58 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

