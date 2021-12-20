Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.