Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.
CGC opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
