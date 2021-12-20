Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,884 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $331.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.55 and a 52 week high of $337.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,036 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.78, for a total transaction of $2,464,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,071 shares of company stock worth $61,304,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

